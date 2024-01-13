Podcast: Effort to reform predatory towing underway in Missouri

Tom Crawford, president and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association, talks about this year’s effort to reform predatory towing practices in the state. Also, Andy McCulloch of Michelin has some helpful advice for utilizing automatic air inflation systems in the best and safest way possible. And we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Some rules for automatic tire inflation systems

24:49 – Roses and Razzberries

39:14 – Effort to reform predatory towing underway in Missouri

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA seeks more feedback about the safety fitness determination process. New York City’s congestion pricing plan is the target of another federal lawsuit. And new federal guidance could put a stop to those witty electronic messages on highways.

Some rules for automatic tire inflation systems

Nobody likes checking the air pressure of their trailer tires, but we do it because we know it’s important. There are several automatic air inflation systems on the market that can help, and Andy McCulloch of Michelin has some advice for utilizing them in the best and safest way possible.

Roses and Razzberries

From a federal system increasing fees for truckers to a 63-year-old trucker who earned her college degree, SJ Munoz, Ryan Witkowski and Jami Jones tell us who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

Effort to reform predatory towing underway in Missouri

Over the past few years, several states have taken a crack at doing something to prevent predatory towing practices on large trucks. One state with a years-long effort to reform those practices is Missouri. Tom Crawford, president and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association, talks about this year’s effort.

