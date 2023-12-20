Contact Us

Podcast: Dukes up – fighting a traffic ticket

December 19, 2023

|

Getting a traffic ticket can be a scary thing, especially if you decide to seek legal advice. We speak with the guys at Road Law about the process of fighting a ticket and what you need to know if it goes to court. And then, we take an extended walk down memory lane – or more specifically, Monfort Lane – with a couple drivers who say driving for Monfort was the best time of their life.

0:00 – Newscast

10:19 – Fighting a traffic ticket

24:50 – A trip down the Monfort Lane

 

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Today’s news: the average diesel price dips another nine cents

Plus, the founder of electric truck maker Nikola is headed to prison, a proposed rule on automatic driving systems takes another step forward, and more trucking headlines of the day.

Fighting a traffic ticket

Getting a traffic ticket can be a scary thing, especially if you decide to seek legal advice. We speak with the guys at Road Law about the process of fighting a ticket and what you need to know if it goes to court.

A trip down the Monfort Lane

We take an extended walk down memory lane – or more specifically, Monfort Lane – with a couple drivers who say driving for Monfort was the best time of their lives.

