Podcast: Does new broker reg go far enough?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has taken a step toward improving broker problems in the trucking industry. But is it enough? Also, many questions surrounding how out-of-state drivers will operate in California if AB5 is enforced were raised by a judge at a recent hearing. And a legislative panel in Wyoming has backed away from a possible diesel tax increase. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is working to create a commercial driver training grant program.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Does new broker reg go far enough?

24:50 – Questions about AB5 enforcement

39:29 – Wyoming skips on diesel tax increase

Diesel prices are on a steady march downward. Load-to-truck ratios are on the rise across all three equipment types. And autonomous taxi company Cruise experiences another setback.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has taken a step toward improving broker problems in the trucking industry. But is it enough? We’ll discuss that – plus what the Advisory Committee on Underride Protections discussed – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Many questions surrounding how out-of-state drivers will operate in California if AB5 is enforced were raised by a judge at a recent hearing. We spoke with OOIDA’s government affairs counsel to find out where we’re at with AB5.

A legislative panel in Wyoming has backed away from a possible diesel tax increase. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is working to create a commercial driver training grant program.

