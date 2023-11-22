Podcast: Does new broker reg go far enough?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has taken a step toward improving broker problems in the trucking industry. But is it enough? Also, many questions surrounding how out-of-state drivers will operate in California if AB5 is enforced were raised by a judge at a recent hearing. And a legislative panel in Wyoming has backed away from a possible diesel tax increase. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is working to create a commercial driver training grant program.
10:07 – Does new broker reg go far enough?
24:50 – Questions about AB5 enforcement
39:29 – Wyoming skips on diesel tax increase
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- You can read the transportation unions’ letter to the U.S. DOT on autonomous vehicles here.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices are on a steady march downward. Load-to-truck ratios are on the rise across all three equipment types. And autonomous taxi company Cruise experiences another setback.
Does new broker reg go far enough?
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has taken a step toward improving broker problems in the trucking industry. But is it enough? We’ll discuss that – plus what the Advisory Committee on Underride Protections discussed – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.
Questions about AB5 enforcement
Many questions surrounding how out-of-state drivers will operate in California if AB5 is enforced were raised by a judge at a recent hearing. We spoke with OOIDA’s government affairs counsel to find out where we’re at with AB5.
Wyoming skips on diesel tax increase
A legislative panel in Wyoming has backed away from a possible diesel tax increase. Meanwhile, Wisconsin is working to create a commercial driver training grant program.