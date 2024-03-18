Podcast: Doctor – CBD is not safe for truckers

A lot of people assume that using CBD – or cannabidiol, an extract from the hemp plant – is safe for truckers. But is that really the case? Also, we’ll speak with a chapter of Crime Stoppers about how the program works and how it’s assisted law enforcement over the years. And later this week, tens of thousands of truckers will gather in Louisville, Ky., for the largest industry event of the year: the Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Expo Center. We’ll have a preview.
10:00 – Crime Stoppers helps solve cases for decades
24:31 – Doctor: CBD is not safe for truckers
39:55 – OOIDA at the Mid-America Trucking Show
The fight against AB5 in California takes a hit in a new court ruling. British Columbia is proposing steep fines and even jail time for infrastructure crashes. And the Mid-America Trucking Show gets started this week – here’s what to expect.
Crime Stoppers helps solve cases for decades
It’s a program that’s been around for nearly five decades, and its success can be attributed to its use of anonymity. We speak with a chapter of Crime Stoppers about how the program works and how it’s assisted law enforcement over the years.
Doctor: CBD is not safe for truckers
CBD – or cannabidiol – is an extract from the hemp plant supposedly lacking the intoxicating effects of THC, the substance in marijuana that makes people high. Thus, many truck drivers assume they’re safe to use CBD while on the road. But is that really the case?
OOIDA at the Mid-America Trucking Show
Later this week, tens of thousands of truckers will gather in Louisville, Ky., for the largest industry event of the year: the Mid-America Trucking Show at the Kentucky Expo Center. OOIDA will be there too. We’ll get a preview of that, as well as the launch of the new Fighting For Truckers website.