Podcast: Diesel isn’t just the past or present; it’s also the future

With all the talk about electric trucks these days, it’s worth remembering that diesel isn’t just the present. It’s also the future, especially when you take new, low-carbon formulations into account. Also, if you’re not paid when you think you should be for a load, can you hold the load until you are paid? We’ll have some answers. And finally, a look at what happens when OOIDA leadership meets with U.S. lawmakers behind closed doors.

0:00 – Newscast

10:10 – Alternative diesel fuels & pulsating brake lights

25:05 – Can you hold that load until you’re paid?

39:59 – OOIDA VP in D.C.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in Ontario, Calif. That’s located at Exit 57 on Interstate 10. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Today’s trucking news: Tens of thousands of Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks fall under new recall

Plus, a truck driver is arrested and charged in connection to the death of another trucker, the reward for a missing Iowa truck driver goes up and more trucking headlines of the day.

Back to top

Alternative diesel fuels & pulsating brake lights

With all the talk about electric trucks these days, it’s worth remembering that diesel isn’t just the present. It’s also the future, especially when you take new, low-carbon formulations into account. Tom Berg, contributing editor of Land Line Magazine, tells us what role alternative fuels might play in the future, before getting into the latest on pulsating brake lights.

Back to top

Can you hold that load until you’re paid?

There is nothing more basic in business than getting paid for a service you’ve delivered. But some truckers are having trouble with that very thing. If that happens, can truckers hold the load until they’re paid? It’s a question some truckers have called OOIDA to ask about. Aron Lynch and Joe Biggs of the Association’s Business Services Department have answers.

Back to top

OOIDA VP in D.C.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh is headed to Washington, D.C., this week for a slate of meetings on Capitol Hill. Bryce Mongeon, OOIDA director of legislative affairs, has a preview of what the conversations behind closed doors look like.

Back to top