Podcast: December spot market data shows few signs of improvement

A turnaround in the spot market is coming, but when? The OOIDA Foundation helps us understand the forces keeping rates stagnant. Also, the results are in for the top truck stops for 2023, and this year, locations in Iowa and Florida took the winning titles. And in late November, Sean O’Malley was driving his rig through Wyoming on his very last run as a long-haul trucker. Now, the veteran trucker is fighting for his life.

0:00 – Newscast

09:58 – December market data shows few signs of improvement

24:36 – Top truck stops for 2023

39:21 – Tragedy strikes on trucker’s last long-haul run

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

You can find the OOIDA Foundation’s monthly market report online.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The governors of 16 states call on the Biden administration to rescind a new electric vehicle rule. A new state bill would mandate speed limiters for all vehicles, and there’s a side underride component too. And you’re not just imagining it – yes, the cost of parts and labor is in fact going up.

December market data shows few signs of improvement

A turnaround in the spot market is coming. When? That’s anybody’s guess, but data from December shows few signs of improvement. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation helps us understand the forces keeping rates stagnant and looks forward to where we may be headed.

Top truck stops for 2023

The results are in for the top truck stops for 2023. Each year, Trucker Path asks drivers to rank the top spots across the county. And this year, locations in Iowa and Florida took the winning titles for top chain and intendent stops.

Tragedy strikes on trucker’s last long-haul run

In late November, Sean O’Malley was driving his rig through Wyoming on his very last run as a long-haul trucker. However, that was where things went awry. O’Malley now is in a hospital in Utah, fighting for his life. His wife, Lori O’Malley, explains what happened to the veteran trucker.

