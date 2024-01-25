Podcast: Court case could upend how regulations are made

An upcoming decision in the U.S. Supreme Court could end up hamstringing agencies like FMCSA when it comes to making rules and regulations. Also, when it comes to ways you can pretty up your rig, there’s a real debate about which is better: paint or vinyl. And as temperatures dropped across the country last week, the number of loads on the DAT load board increased, as did spot rates for all three equipment types.
10:07 – Supreme Court case could upend how regulations are made
24:49 – Vinyl vs. paint: Which one is right for your truck?
39:14 – Dropping temperatures brought an increased number of loads
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Nashville police are looking for information about a deadly shooting that happened Jan. 7 near a travel stop on Lucas Lane. Call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have any information.
- Commercial truck drivers with vehicles registered in Idaho can now save a little time and money when renewing annual special permits online.
- Check out Chrome Shop Mafia and 4 State Trucks. If you have a question about truck mods or technical issues, you can send an email.
- Get more information about the freight market.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
A U.S. congressman takes a stand against AB5 and warns of its effects on a national scale. Truck tonnage was down in December compared to the month before. And National Wreaths Across America Day is still 11 months away, but organizers are already getting ready.
Supreme Court case could upend how regulations are made
An upcoming decision in the U.S. Supreme Court could end up hamstringing agencies like FMCSA when it comes to making rules and regulations. And while that may sound good to you on the surface, the implications are wide-ranging. Paul Torlina, OOIDA advocacy counsel, and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explain the ins and outs of the Chevron doctrine.
Vinyl vs. paint: Which one is right for your truck?
There are lots of ways you can pretty up your rig, but few things have as much impact as paint. However, whether it’s a traditional paint scheme or something more ornate, you now have another option – vinyl wraps. We’ll hear from Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia.
Dropping temperatures brought an increased number of loads
As temperatures dropped across the country last week, the number of loads on the DAT load board increased, as did spot rates for all three equipment types. More details coming in today’s Market Update with Robert Rouse of DAT.