Podcast: Court case could upend how regulations are made

An upcoming decision in the U.S. Supreme Court could end up hamstringing agencies like FMCSA when it comes to making rules and regulations. Also, when it comes to ways you can pretty up your rig, there’s a real debate about which is better: paint or vinyl. And as temperatures dropped across the country last week, the number of loads on the DAT load board increased, as did spot rates for all three equipment types.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Supreme Court case could upend how regulations are made

24:49 – Vinyl vs. paint: Which one is right for your truck?

39:14 – Dropping temperatures brought an increased number of loads

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

A U.S. congressman takes a stand against AB5 and warns of its effects on a national scale. Truck tonnage was down in December compared to the month before. And National Wreaths Across America Day is still 11 months away, but organizers are already getting ready.

Back to top

Supreme Court case could upend how regulations are made

An upcoming decision in the U.S. Supreme Court could end up hamstringing agencies like FMCSA when it comes to making rules and regulations. And while that may sound good to you on the surface, the implications are wide-ranging. Paul Torlina, OOIDA advocacy counsel, and Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine explain the ins and outs of the Chevron doctrine.

Back to top

Vinyl vs. paint: Which one is right for your truck?

There are lots of ways you can pretty up your rig, but few things have as much impact as paint. However, whether it’s a traditional paint scheme or something more ornate, you now have another option – vinyl wraps. We’ll hear from Bryan Martin of Chrome Shop Mafia.

Back to top

Dropping temperatures brought an increased number of loads

As temperatures dropped across the country last week, the number of loads on the DAT load board increased, as did spot rates for all three equipment types. More details coming in today’s Market Update with Robert Rouse of DAT.

Back to top