Podcast: Congressman calls out broker fraud

Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois called out the rampant problem of broker fraud in trucking during a recent hearing in the U.S. House. Also, Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins us to look at the third quarter trends in the freight market through the lens of owner-operators, leased-on owner-operators and company drivers. And New Mexico is taking a close look at a large section of Interstate 40 running through the state, determining the problems that exist along that stretch with an eye toward possible solutions.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Reading the tea leaves in the freight market

24:49 – Congressman calls out broker fraud

39:14 – New Mexico takes a look at problems on I-40

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

You can find the OOIDA Foundation quarterly market report online.

Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.

You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA receives petitions for waivers from rest break preemptions. Driving a truck is one of the most jobs out there, according to new federal data. And a farmer and his son get well-deserved accolades for saving the life of a truck driver.

Back to top

Reading the tea leaves in the freight market

As we wait for the spot market to take a positive turn, we watch for signs within the monthly and quarterly numbers. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins us to look at the third quarter trends through the lens of owner-operators, leased-on owner-operators and company drivers.

Back to top

Congressman calls out broker fraud

Lawmakers are now calling out the rampant problem of broker fraud in the trucking industry. Rep. Mike Bost of Illinois made it a point to bring up the topic during a recent hearing in the House. We’ll cover that in another Land Line roundtable discussion with Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine, along with an upcoming rulemaking on automated driving systems.

Back to top

New Mexico takes a look at problems on I-40

New Mexico is taking a close look at a large section of Interstate 40 running through the state, determining the problems that exist along that stretch with an eye toward possible solutions. Summer Herrera is a project development engineer with the New Mexico DOT. She’ll join the show to talk about the study and what it found.

Back to top