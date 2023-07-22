Podcast: Congress goes to bat for truckers

Congress actually went to bat for truckers this week. From setting up a roadblock on FMCSA’s plans for a speed limiter rule to a letter questioning the EPA’s strict emission rules and more, our Land Line roundtable rounds up the big stories of the week. Then, a recent report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has some significant implications for trucking. The Utah DOT is educating the public about how to share the road with big trucks. And finally, without OOIDA, roadside drug testing might be the norm right now.

0:00 – Newscast

09:55 – Opposition to speed limiters, EPA emission rules and Julie Su

24:24 – CFPB report and Utah’s Truck Smart campaign

39:07 – Roadside drug testing

Opposition to speed limiters, EPA emission rules and Julie Su

Congress actually went to bat for truckers this week. From setting up a roadblock on FMCSA’s plans for a speed limiter rule to a letter questioning the EPA’s strict emission rules and more, our Land Line roundtable rounds up the big stories of the week.

CFPB report and Utah’s Truck Smart campaign

A recent report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has some significant implications for trucking. Plus, how the Utah DOT is educating the public about sharing the road with big trucks.

Roadside drug testing

Many years ago, the government started a program to test truckers for drugs at the roadside. But it didn’t last long, thanks in large part to OOIDA. Here’s how it happened.

