Podcast: Coming up – Operation Safe Driver

From July 9 through July 15, enforcement officers across the U.S. and Canada will take part in Operation Safe Driver, an annual campaign during which they look for unsafe driving behaviors by any vehicle. Also, in Macon, Ga., a company is offering pay parking options in the area. Running from now through Labor Day, truckers who stop at TA & Petro travel centers have a chance to support the St. Christopher Fund. And OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does the boots-on-the-ground work with government officials and lawmakers, but it hasn’t always existed. We’ll tell the story.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Looking for bad behavior by any driver

24:19 – Creating a parking alternative

39:03 – OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

FMCSA is expected to publish a proposal this year to require electronic IDs on CMVs. Truck parking projects are announced as part of the 162 infrastructure projects across the country. And a truck driver in Texas is killed after being crushed by marble slabs.

Looking for bad behavior by any driver

From July 9th through the 15th, enforcement officers across the U.S. and Canada will take part in Operation Safe Driver, an annual campaign during which they look for unsafe driving behaviors by any vehicle, commercial or passenger. We’ll hear from Jake Elovirta of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance about the annual effort.

Creating a parking alternative

In Macon, Georgia, an ordinance has stopped truckers from parking their rigs at their homes. And that has created a need for local truck parking. Stepping into that void are several companies offering pay parking options in the area. We’ll talk with one. Also, running from now through Labor Day, truckers who stop at TA and Petro travel centers have a chance to support the St. Christopher Fund. We’ll hear from Tina Arundel of TA Petro about the campaign.

OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office

OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does the boots-on-the-ground work with government officials and lawmakers, but it hasn’t always existed. Land Line Now’s Ashley Blackford recently sat down with the man who started the D.C. office, and spoke with the director of government affairs about the early days and how they make a difference from D.C.

