Podcast: Coming soon – even tighter emission rules

The Biden administration has just released new emission regulations for cars and other light- and medium-duty vehicles. But heavy-vehicle regulations are soon to follow. And a city councilman discusses efforts to stop the truck strikes at the “truck-eating bridge” in Kansas City, Mo. Also, Marty Ellis has noticed some changes in how detours are handled, and he doesn’t think they’re good.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Coming soon: Even tighter emission rules

24:31 – City works to solve ‘truck-eating bridge’

39:55 – There’s a better way to handle detours

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The Mid-America Trucking Show is underway. FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force gets public feedback about lease-purchase agreements. And a new survey says truck drivers worked more last year to make up for poor market conditions.

Back to top

Coming soon: Even tighter emission rules

The Biden administration has just released new emission regulations for cars and other light- and medium-duty vehicles. But heavy-vehicle regulations are soon to follow. Also, we’ll cover some of the education seminars scheduled for the Mid-America Trucking Show.

Back to top

City works to solve ‘truck-eating bridge’

Sitting in Kansas City, Mo., is a bridge with a bad reputation. Locals call it the “truck-eating bridge,” and like many similar bridges around the country, it suffers from numerous truck strikes, despite plenty of warning. It’s in the district of City Councilman Crispin Rea, who talks with us about how he worked with others in the city government to slow down the series of strikes.

Back to top

There’s a better way to handle detours

Marty Ellis has noticed some changes in how detours are handled, and he doesn’t think they’re good; meanwhile, he’ll go over some signs that people are going too fast in truck stop parking lots.

Back to top