Podcast: Clearing up confusion on the new independent contractor rule

March 8, 2024

|

Confused by the Department of Labor’s new worker classification rule? You’re not alone. The folks from Land Line Magazine clear things up. Also, from a fire crew that rescued a trucker dangling from a bridge to a federal agency whose certification process is creating problems for truckers, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And CVSA has announced the dates for its annual Roadcheck safety blitz. We’ll get an idea of what truckers need to know about that from CVSA’s Jeremy Disbrow.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – Clearing up confusion on the new independent contractor rule

24:31 – Roses and Razzberries

39:55 – An early look at CVSA’s annual Roadcheck

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force will meet from 10 a.m. to noon and then 1 to 3 p.m. Eastern on March 21 at MATS. Register here by March 14.
  • Side underride crashes will be the topic of NHTSA’s Advisory Committee on Underride Protection’s next meeting on March 13. The public can register here to attend.
  • If you have a rose or razzberry you’d like considered for inclusion on air or in the magazine, you can send them here or on Facebook.
  • Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Savannah TA in Richmond Hill, Ga. That’s located at Exit 87 off Interstate 95. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
  • Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
  • You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA issues a call to action over predatory lease-purchase agreements. A notorious towing company gets suspended once again. And TA starts a new initiative centered around safety.

Clearing up confusion on the new independent contractor rule

Confused by the Department of Labor’s new independent contractor rule? You’re not alone. The change has some people scratching and shaking their heads – but the sky is not falling. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine break down the new rule before getting into a new House bill that has raised Jami’s ire.

Roses and Razzberries

From a fire crew that rescued a trucker dangling from a bridge to a federal agency whose certification process is creating problems for truckers, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.

An early look at CVSA’s annual Roadcheck

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance recently announced the dates for its annual Roadcheck safety blitz. We’ll get an idea of what truckers need to know about the annual event from CVSA Roadside Inspection Specialist Jeremy Disbrow.

