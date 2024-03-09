Podcast: Clearing up confusion on the new independent contractor rule

Confused by the Department of Labor’s new worker classification rule? You’re not alone. The folks from Land Line Magazine clear things up. Also, from a fire crew that rescued a trucker dangling from a bridge to a federal agency whose certification process is creating problems for truckers, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries. And CVSA has announced the dates for its annual Roadcheck safety blitz. We’ll get an idea of what truckers need to know about that from CVSA’s Jeremy Disbrow.
10:00 – Clearing up confusion on the new independent contractor rule
39:55 – An early look at CVSA’s annual Roadcheck
OOIDA issues a call to action over predatory lease-purchase agreements. A notorious towing company gets suspended once again. And TA starts a new initiative centered around safety.
Confused by the Department of Labor’s new independent contractor rule? You’re not alone. The change has some people scratching and shaking their heads – but the sky is not falling. Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer of Land Line Magazine break down the new rule before getting into a new House bill that has raised Jami’s ire.
From a fire crew that rescued a trucker dangling from a bridge to a federal agency whose certification process is creating problems for truckers, we’ll tell you who in recent news has been good and who’s been bad with some Roses and Razzberries.
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance recently announced the dates for its annual Roadcheck safety blitz. We’ll get an idea of what truckers need to know about the annual event from CVSA Roadside Inspection Specialist Jeremy Disbrow.