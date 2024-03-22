Podcast: Changes made to out-of-service criteria

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance will change its out-of-service criteria on April 1. We’ll find out what changes were made and why. Also, we’ll have a roundtable with the folks from Land Line Magazine on the week’s news, including the Truck Leasing Task Force, British Columbia’s crackdown on infrastructure crashes, speed limiter legislation and more. And changes to OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website will make it easier than ever to contact lawmakers about trucking issues.
Two bills of interest for trucking businesses pass committees. The cargo theft problem is getting worse, according to a new report. And we’ll have a report from Day 2 of the Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville.
Changes made to out-of-service criteria
The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has updated its out-of-service criteria. The changes go into effect on April 1. Kerri Wirachowsky, CVSA’s director of inspection programs, explains what changes were made and why.
Meeting on lease-purchase plans tops week’s news
From the Truck Leasing Task Force meeting at MATS and British Columbia’s crackdown on infrastructure crashes to speed limiter legislation and more, Mark Schremmer and Ryan Witkowski of Land Line Magazine join us for a roundtable discussion of the biggest stories in trucking right now.
New version of website makes it even easier to get involved
OOIDA’s Fighting For Truckers website just got a fresh coat of paint, along with some other updates. Jay Grimes, OOIDA director of federal affairs, joins the program to talk about the newly redesigned site, which makes it easier than ever to contact lawmakers about trucking issues.