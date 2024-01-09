Podcast: CARB requiring all trucks operating in California to register

CARB is requiring every truck that operates in the state to register for a new emission control program. Many of those trucks could face testing of their emissions. And when it comes to getting a ticket, the guys at Road Law have some advice for what your next steps should be. Also, Congress has announced a deal to establish government spending levels for the next year – and potentially to keep the government open, avoiding a shutdown.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – CARB requiring all trucks operating in California to register

24:49 – The next steps after getting a ticket

39:14 – What does government spending deal mean for you?

CARB requiring all trucks operating in California to register

CARB – the California Air Resources Board – is requiring every truck that operates in the state to register for a new emission control program. And many of those trucks could face testing of their emissions. Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department join the show to discuss that – and a new requirement from the U.S. Treasury Department that will affect every trucking business.

The next steps after getting a ticket

When it comes to getting a ticket, the guys at Road Law have some advice for what your next steps should be. Attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella talk about that, as well as concerns surrounding safety points.

What does government spending deal mean for you?

Congress has announced a deal that would establish government spending levels for the next year – and potentially to keep the government open, avoiding a shutdown. We’ll cover that, plus a new independent contractor rule, with Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

