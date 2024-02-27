Podcast: California’s Clean Truck Check – what you need to know

Truckers are concerned about California’s Clean Truck Check. What is the state doing, and how are truckers experiencing it? We’ll have some answers. Also, the Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner. We’ll speak with MATS President Toby Young about this year’s event and what attendees can expect. And we may again be headed toward a government shutdown. So what’s the cause of that, and how might it affect the trucking industry? We’ll find out.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – California’s Clean Truck Check – what you need to know

24:52 – What’s happening at this year’s MATS

39:54 – How would a government shutdown affect trucking?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The House anti-speed limiter bill picks up more support. ATRI opens up its annual operational cost survey. And TA celebrates its 300th location.

California’s Clean Truck Check – what you need to know

The continuing efforts of the California Air Resources Board and the state’s legislature to increase regulation of truck emissions are a regular complaint among truck drivers. And right now, the Clean Truck Check is gaining truckers’ attention. So what is the state doing, how are truckers experiencing it and what does it mean to your operation? We’ll have some answers.

What’s happening at this year’s MATS

The Mid-America Trucking Show is right around the corner. We’ll speak with MATS President Toby Young about this year’s event and what attendees can expect.

How would a government shutdown affect trucking?

Perhaps not surprisingly, we may again be headed toward a government shutdown. So what’s the cause of that, and how might it affect the trucking industry? We’ll find out what you need to know from Bryce Mongeon of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

