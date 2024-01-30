Podcast: California eyes speed limiters on all vehicles

An effort in California would require speed limiters on all vehicles in the state – including large trucks. We’ll discuss that, plus efforts at the federal level to require speed limiters on trucks. Also, can you get a second chance on a ticket once the court closes the case? David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal join the program to explain. And trucker Robyn Roberts also joins the show to talk about her pursuit of a college degree after two successful careers, one of which was behind the wheel.

0:00 – Newscast

09:58 – Getting a second chance in court

24:36 – It’s never too late to get that college degree

39:21 – California eyes speed limiters on all vehicles

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA reveals its newest timeline for a speed limiter proposal. The agency welcomes in a new leader. And cargo thieves strike again, this time while truckers were still inside the cab.

Getting a second chance in court

Sometimes, people really need a second chance. One place that’s true is in court – a place where second chances can be hard to come by. But they are possible. So how do you get a second chance in court? David Grimes and Alex Clark of CDL Legal join the program with details.

It’s never too late to get that college degree

A dream delayed is not a dream denied. Trucker Robyn Roberts says that was her mantra as she pursued her dream while inside the cab of a truck. She joins the show to talk about her pursuit of a college degree after two successful careers, one of which was behind the wheel.

California eyes speed limiters in all vehicles

An effort in California would require speed limiters on all vehicles in the state – including large trucks. We’ll discuss that, plus efforts at the federal level to require speed limiters on trucks, with Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

