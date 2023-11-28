Podcast: Broker issues, speed limiters and more on agenda for D.C. trip

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh is headed to Washington, D.C., to talk with lawmakers, regulators and members of the press about the big issues in the industry right now. Also, when it comes to getting a ticket, the guys at Road Law have some advice on what your next steps should be. The Ohio Department of Transportation and its DriveOhio division are starting a two-year pilot project using new car technology to identify hazardous road conditions across the state. And a toll bridge targeted to go cashless has caught the attention of a state lawmaker in Michigan.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – What to do when you get a ticket

24:50 – Identifying hazardous road conditions

39:29 – Pugh to tackle broker issues, speed limiters and more during D.C. trip

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

New analysis forecasts negative market outlook to continue into 2024. Volvo Trucks North America issues a recall for hundreds of trucks. And 21 miles of red carpet is being rolled out for an autonomous truck corridor.

What to do when you get a ticket

When it comes to getting a ticket, the guys at Road Law have some advice on what your next steps should be. We’ll hear from attorneys Jeff McConnell and James Mennella about that, as well as concerns surrounding safety points.

Identifying hazardous road conditions

The Ohio Department of Transportation and its DriveOhio division are starting a two-year pilot project using new car technology to identify hazardous road conditions across the state. Preeti Choudhary, the executive director of DriveOhio, joins us to talk about the project and what it aims to accomplish. Also, a toll bridge targeted to go cashless has caught the attention of a state lawmaker in Michigan, and he is determined to preserve the cash payment option. State Rep. Brad Slagh comes on the program to discuss a bill to address the situation.

Pugh to tackle broker issues, speed limiters and more during D.C. trip

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh is headed to Washington, D.C., to talk with lawmakers, regulators and members of the press about the big issues in the industry right now. He’ll join the program to discuss his trip and what he hopes to accomplish.

