Podcast: Bill designed to prevent nuclear verdicts

A bill designed to prevent nuclear verdicts is close to becoming law in Wisconsin. We’ll hear from the author of the House version of the bill. Also, FMCSA is asking truckers for their input on sexual assault and sexual harassment in trucking and is gathering lease-purchase agreements. And Marty Ellis has been hearing a story that a lot of us have heard for a very long time – about brokers making life difficult for truckers. In this case, the culprit is fine print in the broker-carrier agreement.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- OOIDA is encouraging drivers to contact their lawmakers and ask them to support the DRIVE Act to stop a speed limiter mandate.
- OOIDA also is asking truckers to contact Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and ask him to sign SB613 into law. The bill would combat nuclear verdicts in the state. You can call the governor at 608-266-1212 or send him a message online.
- FMCSA is looking for information from truckers to help create a survey on sexual assault harassment in the trucking industry. Read the proposal and submit comments here.
- FMCSA also is wanting information about lease-purchase agreements. Find out what the agency wants and send it here.
- FMCSA will hold a seminar on its efforts to build a new registration system at noon Thursday, March 21 in room B104 at the Mid-America Trucking Show.
- Another seminar at MATS, on FMCSA’s key programs and policies, will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, March 22 in room B104.
- Starting Friday, March 1, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Ocala Petro in Reddick, Fla. That’s located at Exit 368 off Interstate 75. Stop in and join OOIDA for a $10 discount.
- Whether for truck parking funding, stopping speed limiters or getting overtime pay for company drivers, get your lawmakers on board with a quick email sent from Fighting For Truckers.
- You can donate to the Truckers For Troops fund all year.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
An owner-operator asks FMCSA for a pass from ELD requirements over cost concerns. Tennessee does away with its split-speed limit on Interstate 81. And you’ll soon have a chance to voice your thoughts on lease-purchase agreements in a public forum.
A bill designed to prevent so-called nuclear verdicts – SB 613 – is close to becoming law in Wisconsin. An identical bill in the House also has passed, and the author of that measure – AB 647 – says the bills could prevent the problem from ever affecting truckers in that state.
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking truckers for their input when it comes to sexual assault and sexual harassment in the trucking industry; meanwhile, the agency also is gathering information about lease-purchase agreements.
Marty Ellis has been hearing a story that a lot of us have heard for a very long time – about brokers making life difficult for truckers. In this case, the culprit is fine print in the broker-carrier agreement. We’ll hear from the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.