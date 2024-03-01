Podcast: Bill designed to prevent nuclear verdicts

A bill designed to prevent nuclear verdicts is close to becoming law in Wisconsin. We’ll hear from the author of the House version of the bill. Also, FMCSA is asking truckers for their input on sexual assault and sexual harassment in trucking and is gathering lease-purchase agreements. And Marty Ellis has been hearing a story that a lot of us have heard for a very long time – about brokers making life difficult for truckers. In this case, the culprit is fine print in the broker-carrier agreement.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

An owner-operator asks FMCSA for a pass from ELD requirements over cost concerns. Tennessee does away with its split-speed limit on Interstate 81. And you’ll soon have a chance to voice your thoughts on lease-purchase agreements in a public forum.

Bill designed to prevent nuclear verdicts

A bill designed to prevent so-called nuclear verdicts – SB 613 – is close to becoming law in Wisconsin. An identical bill in the House also has passed, and the author of that measure – AB 647 – says the bills could prevent the problem from ever affecting truckers in that state.

FMCSA asks for input on sexual harassment, assault

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is asking truckers for their input when it comes to sexual assault and sexual harassment in the trucking industry; meanwhile, the agency also is gathering information about lease-purchase agreements.

Brokers making life difficult for truckers

Marty Ellis has been hearing a story that a lot of us have heard for a very long time – about brokers making life difficult for truckers. In this case, the culprit is fine print in the broker-carrier agreement. We’ll hear from the man who drives the Spirit of the American Trucker.

