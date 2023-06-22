Podcast: Avoid being a victim of civil asset forfeiture

You may remember the case of a truck driver who flew to Arizona hoping to buy a truck at auction – only to have his $40,000 seized by law enforcement. Dan Alban of the Institute for Justice joins us to talk about civil asset forfeiture and offers some advice on what to do if you find yourself facing questions about cash you’re carrying. Also, when it comes to getting a ticket, you may be encouraged to pay it right away, but the lawyers with Road Law say it be worth your while to wait and ask a few questions. We’ll speak with the guys at Road Law to find out how the process works, and how even if you’ve paid a ticket it might not be too late to fight it.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Paying right away may not be the best option

24:19 – Avoid being the victim of civil asset forfeiture

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

I-95 in Philadelphia will be opened much sooner than expected. Diesel prices go up slightly. And 90 new truck parking spaces open in Huntsville, Texas.

Paying right away may not be the best option

Avoid being the victim of civil asset forfeiture

