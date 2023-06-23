Podcast: Automatic emergency braking proposal is out

Two federal agencies have announced action regarding automatic emergency braking – or AEB. And the proposal targets large trucks Also, in Macon, Ga., an ordinance has stopped truckers from parking their trucks at their homes. And that has created a need for local truck parking. Stepping into that void are several companies offering pay parking options. Running through Labor Day, truckers who stop at TA and Petro travel centers have a chance to support the St. Christopher Fund. And concern about increased wrong-way driving incidents in Connecticut has spurred action at the statehouse and the state transportation department.

Work continues in the effort to get a portion of I-95 reopened this weekend in Philadelphia. UCR fees are set to decrease next year. And traffic fatalities are down for the first three months of 2023.

Paid parking filling a void in Georgia

In Macon, Georgia, an ordinance has stopped truckers from parking their rigs at their homes. And that has created a need for local truck parking. Stepping into that void are several companies offering pay parking options in the area. We’ll talk with one. Running from now through Labor Day, truckers who stop at TA and Petro travel centers have a chance to support the St. Christopher Fund. We’ll hear from Tina Arundel of TA & Petro about the campaign.

Automatic emergency braking proposal is out

An announcement has taken place regarding an automatic emergency braking – or AEB – proposal. We’ll discuss that – plus two EPA emissions actions that will affect large trucks – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Wrong-way drivers spur concerns in Connecticut

Concern about increased wrong-way driving incidents in Connecticut has spurred action at the statehouse and the state transportation department. Meanwhile, a new law in Maine addresses concerns about snow and ice removal from atop certain vehicles.

