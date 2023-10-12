Podcast: Are higher trucking jobs numbers good news?

The number of trucking jobs in the U.S. economy went up last month – and while that may seem like good news, there’s another side to the story. Also, dispatching services are becoming more common, and more truckers are using them. So are they a good idea, or not? Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department come on the show to discuss that – and whether now is a good time to get your own authority. And a decrease in load volume on DATs load board. We’ll get the latest on market conditions and what the forecast looks like leading up to Thanksgiving.

More confirmation that diesel prices are coming back down. A new bill in the House wants to add support for the supply chain. And the state calling on long-haul truckers to stay on designated routes – or else.

The number of trucking jobs in the U.S. economy went up last month – and while that may seem like good news, there’s another side to the story. David Spencer of Arrive Logistics joins the program to talk about what the numbers tell us about the state of trucking at-large.

Dispatching services are becoming more common, and more truckers are using them. So are they a good idea, or not? Tom Crowley and Joe Biggs of OOIDA’s Business Services Department come on the show to discuss that – and whether now is a good time to get your own authority.

The numbers show a decrease in load volume on DATs load board. We’ll get the latest on market conditions and what the forecast looks like leading up to Thanksgiving.

