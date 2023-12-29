Podcast: Are autonomous vehicle policies missing the mark?

As autonomous vehicle and autonomous technology companies race to get their products on the road, plenty of questions remain unanswered. Also, we’ll offer federal lawmakers and regulatory agencies some New Year’s resolutions to help truckers have a better 2024. And speed limiters are one of the hottest issues right now in the trucking industry. We’ll get an update on where the issue stands from OOIDA’s Doug Morris.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07 – Are autonomous vehicle policies missing the mark?

24:49 – Some New Year’s resolutions for the government

39:14 – How do we stop the speed limiter mandate?

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

The housing market is heating up, which may mean positive things for the spot market moving forward. The attorneys general of 21 states sue the Biden administration over emissions rules. And a new video game gives players the chance to drag race with heavy trucks.

Are autonomous vehicle policies missing the mark?

As autonomous vehicle and autonomous technology companies race to get their products on the road, plenty of questions remain unanswered. For instance, how do you regulate the industry as it tests out never-before-seen technology? States and the federal government are trying, but they’ve left behind a patchwork of policies that may be missing the mark. Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about what the current landscape looks like.

Some New Year’s resolutions for the government

In the most recent issue of Land Line Magazine, Senior Editor Mark Schremmer wrote an article that proposed a unique idea: Why not offer federal lawmakers and regulatory agencies some New Year’s resolutions to help truckers have a better 2024? We’ll hear about those resolutions and the stories behind them from OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

How do we stop the speed limiter mandate?

Speed limiters are one of the hottest issues right now in the trucking industry. FMCSA has indicated it intends to move forward with a requirement, despite truckers’ thousands of comments in opposition. We’ll get an update on where the issue stands from OOIDA’s Doug Morris.

