Podcast: Agencies propose requiring automatic emergency braking

A proposal to require automatic emergency braking systems on heavy vehicles published earlier today. We’ll discuss that – plus an agency within the U.S. DOT asking for input regarding hazardous material regulations – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, a 300-ton kiln made its way from Italy to Arkansas recently. We’ll talk with one man behind the mechanics of moving this 60-thousand-pound load to a hazardous waste company in Arkansas. And eight states have made changes to their fuel taxes; meanwhile, California has put new rules in effect intended to combat price gouging on fuel.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – Moving a mega-load

24:19 – Agencies propose requiring automatic emergency braking

39:03 – Changes to state fuel taxes

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

California regulators reach a deal with manufacturers over emission standards. FMCSA denies a trucker’s split-sleeper request. And this year’s Transition Trucking prize will be a little extra special.

Moving a mega-load

Agencies propose requiring automatic emergency braking

Changes to state fuel taxes

