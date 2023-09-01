Podcast: AEB proposal give you pause?

The U.S. DOT is forging ahead with a proposed mandate of automatic emergency braking for heavy trucks. If the idea of another mandate gives you pause, there’s a way to slow down the process. Then, OOIDA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – and life member Jim Bolton has been around for basically all of ‘em. As you might imagine, he’s got more than a few stories to share. And finally, a preview the OOIDA Foundation’s upcoming Truck to Success seminar and how it helps attendees develop a solid business plan.

0:00 – Newscast

10:06 – Regulatory Roundup: AEB mandate

24:50 – OOIDA life member shares stories

39:18 – Truck to Success: business plans

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Don’t increase truck weights, OOIDA tells lawmakers

Plus, more than 27,000 Mack trucks get the recall treatment, traffic deaths are down, and more trucking news of the day.

Back to top

Regulatory Roundup: AEB mandate

The U.S. DOT is forging ahead with a proposed mandate of automatic emergency braking systems for heavy trucks. If the idea of another mandate gives you pause, there’s a way to slow down the process.

Back to top

OOIDA life member shares stories

OOIDA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – and life member Jim Bolton has been around for basically all of ‘em. As you might imagine, he’s got more than a few stories to share.

Back to top

Truck to Success: business plans

Succeeding as an owner-operator can be hard. It takes a lot of work and a lot of planning. But where do you start? With a business plan. We preview the #OOIDA Foundation’s upcoming Truck to Success seminar and how it helps attendees develop a good one.

Back to top