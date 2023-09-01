Podcast: AEB proposal give you pause?

The U.S. DOT is forging ahead with a proposed mandate of automatic emergency braking for heavy trucks. If the idea of another mandate gives you pause, there’s a way to slow down the process. Then, OOIDA is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year – and life member Jim Bolton has been around for basically all of ‘em. As you might imagine, he’s got more than a few stories to share. And finally, a preview the OOIDA Foundation’s upcoming Truck to Success seminar and how it helps attendees develop a solid business plan.
10:06 – Regulatory Roundup: AEB mandate
24:50 – OOIDA life member shares stories
39:18 – Truck to Success: business plans
