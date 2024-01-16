Podcast: Actions underway to address truck parking

Chris Bauer, director of transportation planning at the Capital Region Transportation Council, talks about a just-released study on the truck parking situation throughout parts of New York state. Plus, Wyoming and Indiana are acting to significantly increase the number of truck parking spaces within their borders. Also, we recently spoke with father-son duo Doug and Harry Smith about their love for trucking – and how it has impacted their family through the years. And Tom Crawford, president and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association, talks about this year’s effort to reform predatory towing practices in the state.

0:00 – Father and son discuss generational trucking

10:07 – New York truck parking subject of study

24:49 – More truck parking coming to two states

39:14 – Effort tackles towing problems

Father and son discuss generational trucking

Trucking runs through the blood, sometimes. Parents pass down the trucking bug to their children, and the cycle continues. Doug and Harry Smith are a perfect example of that. We recently spoke with the father-son duo about their love for trucking – and how it has impacted their family through the years.

New York truck parking subject of study

We remain hopeful that 2024 will be the year we start seeing some meaningful progress in regard to the truck parking crisis. If that is to happen, groups like the Capital Region Transportation Council will play a big role. It just released a new study on the truck parking situation throughout parts of New York state, and Chris Bauer, the council’s director of transportation planning, joins us to talk about what the study found.

More truck parking coming to two states

Two states are acting to significantly increase the number of truck parking spaces within their borders. Wyoming is adding spaces to one location with a history of problems, while Indiana will add spaces to rest areas across that state. We’ll talk with both states’ DOTs to get the details.

Effort tackles towing problems

Over the past few years, several states have taken a crack at doing something to prevent predatory towing practices on large trucks. One state with a years-long effort to reform those practices is Missouri. Tom Crawford, president and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association, talks about this year’s effort.

