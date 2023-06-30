Podcast: Action soon on broker transparency?

A petition from OOIDA on broker transparency may soon result in regulatory action by FMCSA. We’ll discuss that – and an upcoming proposal to require electronic IDs on commercial motor vehicles – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes. Also, from the insurance implications of autonomous vehicles to the safety problems we’re already seeing, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about the unseen costs of autonomous technology. And Land Line Magazine Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski sits down with Tom Crowley and Tammy Hodges of OOIDA’s compliance department to discuss a free service offered to Association members that can help you avoid issues with brokers.

0:00 – Newscast

09:25 – The unseen cost of autonomous technology

24:19 – FMCSA may act soon on broker transparency

39:03 – Avoiding broker fraud

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

Experts predict cargo thefts could be higher than normal this July 4th holiday. Yellow Corp. shouldn’t have received $700 million dollars from the CARES Act. Truck driver in Texas killed after being crushed by marble slabs.

The unseen cost of autonomous technology

Autonomous vehicles and autonomous trucks are coming to a road near you, whether you like it or not. But before it happens on a large scale, some important questions need to be asked and answered. From the insurance implications of autonomous vehicles to the safety problems we’re already seeing, Tyson Fisher of Land Line Magazine joins us to talk about the unseen costs of autonomous technology.

FMCSA may act soon on broker transparency

A petition from OOIDA on broker transparency may soon result in regulatory action by FMCSA. We’ll discuss that – and an upcoming proposal to require electronic IDs on commercial motor vehicles – with OOIDA Director of Federal Affairs Jay Grimes.

Avoiding broker fraud

Land Line Staff Writer Ryan Witkowski sits down with Tom Crowley and Tammy Hodges of OOIDA’s compliance department to discuss a free service offered to Association members that can help you avoid issues with brokers.

