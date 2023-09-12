Podcast: ACT Research takes a look at what lies ahead for trucking

Things haven’t been great in the trucking economy this year. Steve Tam is vice president of ACT Research and joins Land Line Now to help shed some light on where things are headed. Got a traffic ticket in your truck? We’ll talk to Road Law to discuss the best practices when hiring a lawyer. And, especially in down times, trucking-business smarts are critical. Truck to Success is coming up and can offer refreshers for veteran owner-operators as well as a leg up for new owner-ops. We’ll preview what you can expect.

0:00 – Newscast

9:54 – ACT Research forecast

24:39 – Road Law

39:33 – Truck To Success

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Today’s news: DOT holds truck parking event in South Dakota

Plus Buc-ee’s attempts to poach land zoned for truck parking, fuel inches higher and the spot market sees a drop in available trucks.

ACT Research looks into their crystal ball

Wish you had a crystal ball to look into the trucking economy for the rest of the year? We don’t have one, but we do have Steve Tam with ACT Research to shed light on what you can expect.

Road Law talks fighting tickets

Hiring a lawyer after getting a traffic ticket while trucking can feel like a daunting task. We talk to Road Law to discuss the process and find out what you can expect when it comes to fighting your case.

Truck To Success coming up

Truck to Success is right around the corner. It’s as useful for veteran owner-operators as it is for company drivers wanting to make the leap. We break down some of the big topics to be taught at this year’s installment.

