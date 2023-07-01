Podcast: A victory on nonconsensual towing

The issue of nonconsensual towing hasn’t come up in a while, but that doesn’t mean nothing has been happening. We’ll talk about recent action in Maryland with OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris. Also, getting 1099 pay? We break down who should and shouldn’t be paid as independent contractors and what you can do if you think you’re being paid wrong. And the July issue of Land Line Magazine will soon be delivered. This month’s magazine focuses on all the efforts in Washington, from speed limiters and bathroom access to EPA pushback and overtime pay.

Catch up on the news with Ashley Blackford

$2 billion will go toward improving transportation infrastructure in California. Secretary Buttigieg visits Kentucky to announce infrastructure projects. More speed cameras could be coming to Washington state.

Getting 1099 pay? We break down who should and shouldn’t be paid as independent contractors and what you can do if you think you’re being paid wrong. Additionally, we look at the advantages true independent contractors get by getting 1099 pay.

The July issue of Land Line Magazine will soon be delivered. This month’s magazine focuses on all the efforts in Washington, from speed limiters and bathroom access to EPA pushback and overtime pay.

The issue of nonconsensual towing hasn’t come up in a while, but that doesn’t mean nothing has been happening. We’ll talk about recent action in Maryland with OOIDA Director of Safety and Security Operations Doug Morris.

