Podcast: A different kind of hydrogen-fueled truck engine

A research organization in Texas says that the trucking fuel of the future may not be fuel cells or electricity – it may be hydrogen combustion. Also, six states have been considering changes to their rules for idling by trucks and other vehicles. And some other states are looking at expanding truck parking, while one wants to increase fines for illegal truck parking.
Diesel prices climb back up, but perhaps not for long. A new bill aims to streamline the security clearance process for truck drivers. And OOIDA launches a newly redesigned Fighting for Truckers website.
A different kind of hydrogen-fueled truck engine
What is the fuel of the future in the trucking industry? For some time, the government has been pressing for battery-driven electric trucks. Others have already moved on to the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells. But the Southwest Research Institute is looking into another alternative – hydrogen combustion. We’ll discuss the institute’s research with Dr. Thomas E. Briggs Jr. and Ryan Williams.
States eye changing idling rules
Six states have been considering changes to their rules for idling by trucks and other vehicles. Meanwhile, some other states are looking at expanding truck parking, while one wants to increase fines for illegal truck parking.