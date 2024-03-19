Podcast: A different kind of hydrogen-fueled truck engine

A research organization in Texas says that the trucking fuel of the future may not be fuel cells or electricity – it may be hydrogen combustion. Also, six states have been considering changes to their rules for idling by trucks and other vehicles. And some other states are looking at expanding truck parking, while one wants to increase fines for illegal truck parking.

0:00 – Newscast

10:00 – A different kind of hydrogen-fueled truck engine

39:55 – States eye changing idling rules

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cell phone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices climb back up, but perhaps not for long. A new bill aims to streamline the security clearance process for truck drivers. And OOIDA launches a newly redesigned Fighting for Truckers website.

Back to top

A different kind of hydrogen-fueled truck engine

What is the fuel of the future in the trucking industry? For some time, the government has been pressing for battery-driven electric trucks. Others have already moved on to the use of hydrogen-based fuel cells. But the Southwest Research Institute is looking into another alternative – hydrogen combustion. We’ll discuss the institute’s research with Dr. Thomas E. Briggs Jr. and Ryan Williams.

Back to top

States eye changing idling rules

Six states have been considering changes to their rules for idling by trucks and other vehicles. Meanwhile, some other states are looking at expanding truck parking, while one wants to increase fines for illegal truck parking.

Back to top