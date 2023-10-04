Podcast: A complicated tax could cost truckers

Motor carriers operating in and through Arkansas should check their mail. You could have a letter seeking to register companies for the ad valorem tax. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine helps us make sense of it. Also, a DAC report can make or break a trucker’s operation. So what is it, and how do you get a copy? And it was another successful year for the Guilty By Association Truck Show. We’ll wrap up our coverage with a few of the drivers who had trucks that caught a lot of attention at this year’s event.

0:00 – Newscast

10:07– How to get your DAC report

25:00– The eye-catching trucks from GBATS

39:28 – Making sense of Arkansas’ ad valorem tax

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices creep back up again. A major carrier says it is the victim of a cyberattack. And the Tesla Semi gains a prominent fan.

How to get your DAC report

A DAC report can make or break a trucker’s operation. So what is it, and how do you get a copy? We’ll discuss that – plus a continuing problem with broker-carrier contract abuses – with Kristopher Synder and Aron Lynch of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

The eye-catching trucks from GBATS

It was another successful year for the Guilty By Association Truck Show. We’ll wrap up our coverage with a few of the drivers who had trucks that caught a lot of attention at this year’s event.

Making sense of Arkansas’s ad valorem tax

There’s no escaping the long arm of the tax collector – which is why motor carriers that operate in and through Arkansas will want to make sure they’re checking their mailboxes. You could have a letter seeking to register companies for the ad valorem tax. Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine helps us make sense of it.

