OOIDA talks truck parking, bathroom bill in D.C.

The work done in Washington, D.C., is vital in the fight for trucker’s rights. OOIDA’s executive vice president talks about his recent trip to Capitol Hill, including what issues were discussed and what he thinks the new year holds for truck parking, the bathroom bill and other issues.
The U.S. DOT gets a funding boost heading into the new year. A new recall is in effect for hundreds of Paccar trucks. And a new survey looks at which states you really don’t want to get caught speeding in.
Hair testing attempt falls short
What happened to the latest attempt to get hair testing officially recognized in some way? FMCSA issues decisions on several requests for exemptions from the entry-level driver training rule.
Favorite feature stories of 2022
Our review of the biggest stories of 2022 continues – only this time we’re taking a look at some of our favorite features stories of the year that was.
