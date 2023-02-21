OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues

Every couple of years, members of OOIDA have a chance to choose the people who will represent them on the Association’s Board of Directors. That time has come again, with five truck drivers vying for seats. Today, we’ll take an in-depth look at those running – including their views of some of the vital issues in the industry today – to give you the information you need to make an informed choice.
Another day, another bill dedicated to the trucking industry. The trucker at the center of a high-profile, deadly crash is being deported. And another Canadian province takes the ELD plunge.
ELD revoked? Here’s what’s happening
Over the past several weeks, the FMCSA has taken several ELDs off its list of compliant devices. But that raises some broader issues about the devices and how they’re certified.
- OOIDA Board of Directors alternate election is under way. Voting is open to life members, senior members, members and retired members who are current on their dues. If you would like a paper ballot, call us at 816-229-5791. The deadline to vote is Feb. 25.
