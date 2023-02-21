OOIDA Board nominees discuss issues

Every couple of years, members of OOIDA have a chance to choose the people who will represent them on the Association’s Board of Directors. That time has come again, with five truck drivers vying for seats. Today, we’ll take an in-depth look at those running – including their views of some of the vital issues in the industry today – to give you the information you need to make an informed choice.

Listen to our full show

Every couple of years, members of OOIDA have a chance to choose the people who will represent them on the Association’s Board of Directors. That time has come again, with five truck drivers vying for seats. Today, we’ll take an in-depth look at those running – including their views of some of the vital issues in the industry today – to give you the information you need to make an informed choice. Also, over the past several weeks, the FMCSA has taken several ELDs off its list of compliant devices. But that raises some broader issues about the devices and how they’re certified.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Another day, another bill dedicated to the trucking industry. The trucker at the center of a high-profile, deadly crash is being deported. And another Canadian province takes the ELD plunge.

ELD revoked? Here’s what’s happening

Over the past several weeks, the FMCSA has taken several ELDs off its list of compliant devices. But that raises some broader issues about the devices and how they’re certified.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information