The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new set of emissions standards for vehicles of all types. And those new standards raise some serious concerns. Also, truck parking and electric vehicles have been hot topics lately, and OOIDA has been able to add its voice to these discussions in mainstream media. And state legislatures across the country are adopting and pursuing legislation on the topic of automated ticket cameras to catch drivers violating the law.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Getting the message out to the mainstream.

24:03 – New EPA standards raise serious concerns.

38:47 – Ticket cameras gaining ground.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA is leaning even more into technology as a way to address road safety issues. International truck owners have another recall to sift through. And autonomous vehicles in California finally meet their match: the fog.

Getting the message out to the mainstream

Truck parking and electric vehicles have been hot topics lately, and OOIDA has been able to add its voice to these discussions in mainstream media.

New EPA standards raise serious concerns

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new set of emissions standards for vehicles of all types. And those new standards raise some serious concerns.

Ticket cameras gaining ground

State legislatures across the country are adopting and pursuing legislation on the topic of automated ticket cameras to catch drivers violating the law. That follows guidance from the federal government that identified red light and speed enforcement cameras as a way to aid in the reduction of traffic fatalities on the nation’s highways.

