The Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new set of emissions standards for vehicles of all types. And those new standards raise some serious concerns. Also, truck parking and electric vehicles have been hot topics lately, and OOIDA has been able to add its voice to these discussions in mainstream media. And state legislatures across the country are adopting and pursuing legislation on the topic of automated ticket cameras to catch drivers violating the law.
9:43 – Getting the message out to the mainstream.
24:03 – New EPA standards raise serious concerns.
38:47 – Ticket cameras gaining ground.
- FMCSA wants to expand its Crash Preventability Determination Program. Comments are being accepted now on the proposed changes for 60 days.
- Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for your feedback on road conditions, ice and snow removal, planning priorities, and more. The survey closes May 8.
- Navistar has issued a recall on nearly 45,00 International trucks over and issue with the HVAC system. For more information and to see if your truck is included in the recall click here.
FMCSA is leaning even more into technology as a way to address road safety issues. International truck owners have another recall to sift through. And autonomous vehicles in California finally meet their match: the fog.
Getting the message out to the mainstream
New EPA standards raise serious concerns
Ticket cameras gaining ground
State legislatures across the country are adopting and pursuing legislation on the topic of automated ticket cameras to catch drivers violating the law. That follows guidance from the federal government that identified red light and speed enforcement cameras as a way to aid in the reduction of traffic fatalities on the nation’s highways.