Making biodiesel an option for more truckers

We talk biodiesel with a company that’s been on the forefront of the alternative fuel for years. Diana Geseking of Restaurant Technologies explains how they’re involved in the process from the get-go and what needs to happen to make biodiesel a more viable option for a bigger population of truckers.

FMCSA offers a warning about a hacking attempt on its public portal. Weekly diesel prices continue their slow but steady decline. And Cousin Eddie gets the cops called on him – again.

Striking back against coercion

One of the biggest problems in trucking is the way some shippers, receivers, brokers and others coerce truckers into situations where they end up violating the regulations. And of course, if things go south, it’s the trucker who faces the consequences. But OOIDA some years ago fought to get a regulation on the books to combat that.

Left-lane rules may get an overhaul in South Carolina

South Carolina’s state legislature is considering a measure that would alter the rules for left lane use in the state. Meanwhile, a Texas lawmaker wants to increase the excise tax on fuel there.

