Load posts on the spot market down

There was a noticeable decrease in loads on the spot market last week with the Christmas holiday falling on a Sunday this year. We’ll have all the details in this week’s Market Update with DAT.

There was a noticeable decrease in load posts last week with the Christmas holiday falling on a Sunday this year. We’ll have all the details in this week’s Market Update with DAT. Also, it seems like a no-brainer now, but in the early days of OOIDA, the Association made a decision: Only truckers would be allowed on its board of directors. Lewie Pugh of OOIDA and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine reflect on the decision as part of our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary. And Marty Ellis is taking a break, but he still has a few stories to tell, as well as some advice about coping with high fuel prices.

FMCSA offers a warning about a hacking attempt on its public portal. Weekly diesel prices continue their slow but steady decline. And the bill has come due in Ontario.

Keeping truckers in charge

It seems like a no-brainer now, but in the early days of OOIDA, the Association made a decision: Only truckers would be allowed on its board of directors. Lewie Pugh of OOIDA and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine reflect on the decision as part of our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary. They also explain how the experiences, perspectives and wisdom of the board members contribute to the Association’s mission.

Coping with fuel prices

Marty Ellis is taking a break, but he still has a few stories to tell, as well as some advice about coping with high fuel prices.

