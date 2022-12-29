Contact Us
PrePass

Load posts on the spot market down

December 28, 2022

|

There was a noticeable decrease in loads on the spot market last week with the Christmas holiday falling on a Sunday this year. We’ll have all the details in this week’s Market Update with DAT.

Listen to our full show

There was a noticeable decrease in load posts last week with the Christmas holiday falling on a Sunday this year. We’ll have all the details in this week’s Market Update with DAT. Also, it seems like a no-brainer now, but in the early days of OOIDA, the Association made a decision: Only truckers would be allowed on its board of directors. Lewie Pugh of OOIDA and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine reflect on the decision as part of our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary. And Marty Ellis is taking a break, but he still has a few stories to tell, as well as some advice about coping with high fuel prices.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA offers a warning about a hacking attempt on its public portal. Weekly diesel prices continue their slow but steady decline. And the bill has come due in Ontario.

Keeping truckers in charge

It seems like a no-brainer now, but in the early days of OOIDA, the Association made a decision: Only truckers would be allowed on its board of directors. Lewie Pugh of OOIDA and Jami Jones of Land Line Magazine reflect on the decision as part of our ongoing series celebrating OOIDA’s 50th anniversary. They also explain how the experiences, perspectives and wisdom of the board members contribute to the Association’s mission.

Coping with fuel prices

Marty Ellis is taking a break, but he still has a few stories to tell, as well as some advice about coping with high fuel prices.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

  • Starting Jan. 6, Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, will be at the Oklahoma City East TA. That’s at Exit 142 on Interstate 40. Stop in, say hi to Marty, and join OOIDA at a $10 discount. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
  • Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
  • You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
  • Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
  • Goodyear is accepting nominations for its annual Highway Hero award. Nominations are due by Dec. 31. You can nominate a trucker for the award using form here.
  • You can still donate to Truckers for Troops.
  • OOIDA is seeking the names and addresses of military personnel serving overseas so we can send them care packages through Truckers for Troops. Call Nikki Johnson at 816-229-5791 or e-mail troops@ooida.com.
  • If a carrier, shipper, receiver or broker tries to coerce you into violating the regulations, document the coercive act, then either call 1-888-DOT-SAFT or file a complaint online to the National Consumer Complaint Database.
  • You can write and post a review of the doctor who performed your DOT physical to be shared with your fellow truckers – or look up other reviews of a doctor – through the OOIDA website.

 

 

Convoy

Related Podcasts

truck parking

Truck parking tops list of hot-button issues

This year has been busy for trucking, but 2023 is likely to be the same, with several hot-button issues, including truck parking, on the agenda.

December 27

santa Record number of holiday travelers expected this year trucking rates

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

Marty Ellis played Santa to a whole hospital full of kids. And he has some advice for fellow truckers who may be on the road at Christmas.

December 26

hours of service exemption from the hours of service changes fmcsa, issues, hours of service

Fighting for flexibility in hours of service

Our rundown of OOIDA’s biggest achievements in celebration of the Association’s 50th anniversary continues with a look at hours of service.

December 23

holidays blue Christmas tree graphic

Trucking gives back for the holidays

It’s the season of giving and many truckers and organizations have been busy doing what they can to help those in need at the holidays.

December 22

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Load posts on the spot market down

Truck parking tops list of hot-button issues

A trucker playing Santa at Christmas

Fighting for flexibility in hours of service

Trucking gives back for the holidays