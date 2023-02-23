(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season

Load posts are down right now, but expect things to change once spring shipping season takes off. Details on that and the spot market as a whole with data and analysis courtesy of DAT.

Today’s news: Diesel prices dip again

Plus, an Illinois trucking company has agreed to cough up more than 3 million dollars, the Canadian government is pumping tens of millions of dollars into truck driver training and more.

Countdown to MATS

A preview of next month’s Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., with a highlight on a special service being offered to truckers.

Birth of a new Spirit truck

OOIDA is getting a new tour truck, meaning the arrival of an exciting adjustment period.

