(Im)patiently waiting for spring shipping season

February 22, 2023

|

Load posts are down right now, but expect things to change once spring shipping season takes off.  Details on that and the spot market as a whole with data and analysis courtesy of DAT.

Today’s news: Diesel prices dip again

Plus, an Illinois trucking company has agreed to cough up more than 3 million dollars, the Canadian government is pumping tens of millions of dollars into truck driver training and more.

Countdown to MATS

A preview of next month’s Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., with a highlight on a special service being offered to truckers.

Birth of a new Spirit truck

OOIDA is getting a new tour truck, meaning the arrival of an exciting adjustment period.

Listen to our entire show

