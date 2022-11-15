Contact Us
How will the election affect trucking?

November 14, 2022

Results are still not settled in a few races, but we have a better idea now of what the results of the recent election are. But what effect will those have on the trucking industry?

The rules for leasing on

Many truckers who lease on to a carrier are unaware that there are rules for how those contracts are supposed to be written and what they’re supposed to contain. And those can have a direct impact on your success.

What’s up with insurance rates?

Perhaps one of the most common questions insurance companies get is, “Why are my rates increasing?” Trina Skywalker of OOIDA’s Truck Insurance Department talks about some of the reasons your rates could be going up.

