Groups call for speed limiters – and more

A coalition of safety advocacy groups has written the secretary of transportation calling for several regulatory changes – including mandating speed limiters. Also, it was referred to as the nightmare before Christmas in 2009, when Arrow Trucking shut off fuel cards and closed up shop leaving thousands of drivers stranded across the country. Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones details the days that followed the closure, and how OOIDA stepped in to coordinate efforts to help the truck drivers in need. And OOIDA is pushing for some specific broker reforms, including changes to the broker bond and how it currently works.
9:43 – Revisiting the Arrow Trucking nightmare.
24:03 – News roundtable: broker reforms.
38:47 – Safety advocacy groups call for changes.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are at the Petro in McCalla, Ala. That’s at Exit 100 off Interstates 20 and 59. Stop in to join or renew OOIDA membership for two years at $50. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Another lawmaker speaks out against the EPA’s new emissions rules. Beware of door thieves and trailers bought at auctions. And one of the nation’s largest grocery store chains leans into autonomous deliveries.
Revisiting the Arrow Trucking nightmare
It was referred to as the nightmare before Christmas in 2009, when Arrow Trucking shut off fuel cards and closed up shop leaving thousands of drivers stranded across the country. Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones details the days that followed the closure, and how OOIDA stepped in to coordinate efforts to help the truck drivers in need.
News roundtable: broker reforms
OOIDA is pushing for some specific broker reforms, including changes to the broker bond and how it currently works. Jami Jones, Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of Land Line Magazine discuss that and other major events in the news in our regular Land Line News roundtable discussion.
Safety advocacy groups call for changes
A coalition of safety advocacy groups has written the secretary of transportation calling for several regulatory changes – including mandating speed limiters. We’ll hear about the letter, its call for speed limiters and the other things it requests from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.