Groups call for speed limiters – and more

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Revisiting the Arrow Trucking nightmare.

24:03 – News roundtable: broker reforms.

38:47 – Safety advocacy groups call for changes.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Another lawmaker speaks out against the EPA’s new emissions rules. Beware of door thieves and trailers bought at auctions. And one of the nation’s largest grocery store chains leans into autonomous deliveries.

Revisiting the Arrow Trucking nightmare

It was referred to as the nightmare before Christmas in 2009, when Arrow Trucking shut off fuel cards and closed up shop leaving thousands of drivers stranded across the country. Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones details the days that followed the closure, and how OOIDA stepped in to coordinate efforts to help the truck drivers in need.

News roundtable: broker reforms

OOIDA is pushing for some specific broker reforms, including changes to the broker bond and how it currently works. Jami Jones, Mark Schremmer and SJ Munoz of Land Line Magazine discuss that and other major events in the news in our regular Land Line News roundtable discussion.

Safety advocacy groups call for changes

A coalition of safety advocacy groups has written the secretary of transportation calling for several regulatory changes – including mandating speed limiters. We’ll hear about the letter, its call for speed limiters and the other things it requests from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

