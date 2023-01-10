Contact Us
Getting parking, bathroom access into the new Congress

January 9, 2023

With a new speaker finally elected in the U.S. House, the process begins to get major trucking priorities introduced into the new Congress. So what’s on the priority list? We’ll get a rundown of the issues and why they matter from Collin Long of OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office.

Listen to our full show

With a new speaker finally elected in the U.S. House, the process begins to get major trucking priorities introduced into the new Congress. So what’s on the priority list? We’ll get a rundown of the issues and why they matter. Also, back in the 1970s, hauling cross country was nearly impossible at the max federal limit of 80,000 pounds. And getting to the size and weight limits we have today for trucks was no easy task. And we’ll talk with Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer about truck crashes and electronic logging devices, a new round of proposed broker requirements and OOIDA’s 50th anniversary.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Trucking jobs keep getting added to the economy. Possible light at the end of the tunnel for the semiconductor shortage. And the trucker who made the most out of the pandemic.

Some history on size and weight

Getting to the size and weight limits we have today for trucks was no easy task. Back in the 1970s, hauling cross country was nearly impossible at the max federal limit of 80,000 pounds. OOIDA President Todd Spencer explains why that was and how a handful of states became known as barrier states.

News roundtable

We’ll talk with Land Line Magazine’s Jami Jones and Mark Schremmer about truck crashes and electronic logging devices, a new round of proposed broker requirements and OOIDA’s 50th anniversary.

