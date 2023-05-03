Getting electric vehicles to pay their fair share

As they become more popular, are hybrid and electric vehicles paying their fair share for roads? Nine states are taking up the issue. Also, the new entrant safety audit is something that every motor carrier goes through at some point. But the key is having everything in order so you can get through it successfully. We’ll get some advice. And when it comes to minor traffic tickets is it better to just pay it and move on, or to fight it? Today, Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law, offer up the answer to that question and more.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

An EPA public hearing on heavy-duty truck emissions draws in hundreds of speakers. Average diesel prices are close to reaching a benchmark number. And President Biden’s pick for NHTSA administrator faces a tough road to confirmation.

The ins and outs of the new entrant safety audit

The new entrant safety audit is something that every motor carrier goes through at some point. But the key is having everything in order so you can get through it successfully. We’ll get some advice on that front from Tom Crowley, Jim Jefferson and Bailey Askew of OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

When to fight and when to pay

When it comes to minor traffic tickets is it better to just pay it and move on, or to fight it? Today, Jeff McConnell and James Mennella, the attorneys with Road Law, offer up the answer to that question and more.

Getting electric cars to pay their fair share

Are hybrid and electric vehicles paying their fair share for roads? It’s a question a lot of people have asked as alternative fueled cars increase in popularity and take a bigger and bigger share of vehicles on the road. Now, lawmakers in nine states are taking up the issue.

