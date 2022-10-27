Contact Us

Freight market: More tricks than treats

October 26, 2022

|

It looks like more tricks than treats for the truckload freight market right now. Stephen Petit of DAT says load postings and rates are down across the board. He explains what’s driving things down but also tells us which markets and lanes are providing truckers with opportunities.

Listen to our full show

It looks like more tricks than treats for the truckload freight market right now. Stephen Petit of DAT says load postings and rates are down across the board. He explains what’s driving things down but also tells us which markets and lanes are providing truckers with opportunities. Also, some truckers are expressing confusion and concerns about standard drug testing required in the industry. We’ll find out what’s happening and get a primer on what is required. And Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about the stated goal of federal regulators and others of having zero accidents in trucking. And they have some strong opinions on the topic.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

OOIDA issues a call to action on a new FMCSA technology proposal. Freight volume remains strong, but spot rates continue to normalize. And Paccar celebrates a strong quarter while previewing the new truck market to come.

Drug testing confusion

Some truckers are expressing confusion and concerns about standard drug testing required in the industry. We’ll find out what’s happening and get a primer on what is required in the regulations from FaLisa McCannon and Joe Boswell of CMCI, OOIDA’s drug testing consortium.

Realistic goals

Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about the stated goal of federal regulators and others of having zero accidents in trucking. He’s hearing some strong opinions on the topic, and he has a few of his own to offer as well.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Bullhorn logo smallGo to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

Related Podcasts

tolls bridge toll Pennsylvania welcome sign, photo by Jimmy Emerson, DVM - Flickr

Pennsylvania targets unpaid tolls

Two Pennsylvania lawmakers want to collect millions in unpaid turnpike tolls – and it may mean an unpleasant surprise for some motorists.

October 25

FMCSA

Electronic ID proposal yields overreach, privacy concerns

A proposed mandate of electronic ID technology has the trucking community buzzing and voicing concerns about government overreach and privacy.

October 24

FMCSA’s Hutcheson: Nothing is final until it’s final

Land Line speaks with FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson about hours of service, speed limiters, ELD mandates and broker transparency.

October 21

FHWA emissions

Local emissions limits proposed

The Federal Highway Administration has proposed requiring state and local agencies to set targets to lower carbon dioxide emissions.

October 20

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Freight market: More tricks than treats

Pennsylvania targets unpaid tolls

Electronic ID proposal yields overreach, privacy concerns

FMCSA’s Hutcheson: Nothing is final until it’s final

Local emissions limits proposed