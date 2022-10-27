Freight market: More tricks than treats

It looks like more tricks than treats for the truckload freight market right now. Stephen Petit of DAT says load postings and rates are down across the board. He explains what’s driving things down but also tells us which markets and lanes are providing truckers with opportunities.

Also, some truckers are expressing confusion and concerns about standard drug testing required in the industry. We'll find out what's happening and get a primer on what is required. And Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about the stated goal of federal regulators and others of having zero accidents in trucking. And they have some strong opinions on the topic.

OOIDA issues a call to action on a new FMCSA technology proposal. Freight volume remains strong, but spot rates continue to normalize. And Paccar celebrates a strong quarter while previewing the new truck market to come.

Drug testing confusion

Some truckers are expressing confusion and concerns about standard drug testing required in the industry. We’ll find out what’s happening and get a primer on what is required in the regulations from FaLisa McCannon and Joe Boswell of CMCI, OOIDA’s drug testing consortium.

Realistic goals

Marty Ellis is hearing from truckers about the stated goal of federal regulators and others of having zero accidents in trucking. He’s hearing some strong opinions on the topic, and he has a few of his own to offer as well.

