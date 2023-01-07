Contact Us
Freight market may see bottom soon

January 6, 2023

Load-to-truck ratios continue to decline for vans, flatbeds and reefers, but there are some promising signs that the freight market is starting to see the bottom. Andrew King of the OOIDA Foundation joins us to talk about their latest report and what it tells us about the state of affairs in the spot market.

Listen to our full show

Load-to-truck ratios continue to decline for vans, flatbeds and reefers, but there are some promising signs that the freight market is starting to see the bottom. Also, a woman who operates one of the biggest pieces of equipment in the world is sharing her story of overcoming life’s challenges. We’ll speak with her about finding success in the trucking industry. And Marty Ellis got a stark reminder about what cold weather can mean recently. So what lessons can we learn from that? We’ll discuss that – and a problem he’s noticed with some driver trainers in parking areas that could be passing on a bad lesson.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA raises fine amounts for trucking violations. The most recent cross-border numbers show increases across the board. And a brief lesson on events that do NOT warrant a 911 call.

A really big rig …

A woman who operates one of the biggest pieces of equipment in the world is sharing her story of overcoming life’s challenges. We’ll speak with her about finding success in the trucking industry.

Lessons on cold weather and parking

Marty Ellis got a stark reminder about what cold weather can mean recently. So what lessons can we learn from that? We’ll discuss that – and a problem he’s noticed with some driver trainers in parking areas that could be passing on a bad lesson.

