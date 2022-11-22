FMCSA officials talk issues with OOIDA Board

The OOIDA Board of Directors met last week to discuss the issues the Association will pursue in the coming months. And the highlight was a discussion with two of the top federal regulators who deal with trucking.

Listen to our full show

The OOIDA Board of Directors met last week to discuss the issues the Association will pursue in the coming months. And the highlight was a discussion with two top federal trucking regulators. Also, it was a record year for the annual Women in Trucking Accelerate conference and expo. The event took place last week in Dallas. We’ll take a look back at the event. And the work that OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does on the federal level often gets the headlines, but the work they do on the state level is just as important. Doug Morris tells us how they do it – and what truckers can do.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

There is strong opposition to FMCSA’s latest proposed mandate. New York State is slowly going back to normal following record snowfall. And we’ll tell you where to find the first two charging stations in the nation specifically for heavy-duty electric trucks.

Women in Trucking conference

It was a record year for the annual Women in Trucking Accelerate conference and expo. The event took place last week in Dallas. We’ll take a look back at the event and talk with some of those who attended.

Fighting on the state level

The work that OOIDA’s Washington, D.C., office does on the federal level often gets the headlines, but the work they do on the state level is just as important. Doug Morris tells us how they do it and what truckers can do to bring about change in their home states and beyond.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information