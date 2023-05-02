The EPA has scheduled a hearing regarding proposed greenhouse gas emission standards that set the stage for electric trucks. Also, OOIDA changed the game when it came to truck insurance for owner-operators. We’ll sit down with OOIDA’s president and chief operating officer to learn the history of how the association paved the way for owner-operators to get coverage. And it’s a new month with a new issue of Land Line Magazine hot off the press. We’ll hear from the magazine staff about the topics in this month’s issue, including the cover story on broker transparency.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – Changing the game on truck insurance.

24:03 – Truckers call for broker transparency.

38:47 – EPA to hear from public on electric truck plan.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

FMCSA itself can’t say for sure whether the ELD mandate has made roads safer. A new method for collecting drug test samples is on the horizon. And the secret ingredient to moving a 5-million-pound bridge? You’ve probably got it in your kitchen.

Changing the game on truck insurance

OOIDA changed the game when it came to truck insurance for owner-operators. We’ll sit down with OOIDA’s president and chief operating officer to learn the history of how the association paved the way for owner-operators to get coverage.

Truckers call for broker transparency

It’s a new month with a new issue of Land Line Magazine hot off the press. We’ll hear from the magazine staff about the topics in this month’s issue, including the cover story on broker transparency.

EPA to hear from public on electric truck plan

The EPA has scheduled a hearing regarding proposed greenhouse gas emission standards that set the stage for electric trucks; meanwhile, the researchers working on a study of driver compensation will meet with the OOIDA Board of Directors.

