EPA sets strict rule for truck emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency is cracking down on emissions from trucks in a big way. Also, it may be time to give retreading another try. We’ll discuss how technology has improved the process, how retreading can save you money, and why it’s just as reliable as any other option out there. A bill in the U.S. House is touted as a solution to problems with the supply chain. And Virginia, West Virginia and South Carolina are all tightening up the rules for left-lane use on their highways – and one of them is singling out trucks. Meanwhile, Michigan lawmakers are looking at changes to how the state calculates speed limits.

The latest cross-border numbers show a decline in truck loads. Virginia shuts down two weigh stations to truck parking. And a new survey provides insights on how often truckers really want to get home.

Giving retreads another try

Retreading gets a bad rap sometimes. You or someone you know may have sworn it off after a bad experience. But David Stevens, managing director of the Tire Retread & Repair Information Bureau, says it may be time to give retreading another try. He joins us to talk about how technology has improved the process, how retreading can save you money, and why it’s just as reliable as any other option out there.

Tightening left-lane rules

Virginia, West Virginia and South Carolina are all tightening up the rules for left-lane use on their highways – and one of them is singling out trucks. Meanwhile, Michigan lawmakers are looking at changes to how the state calculates speed limits.

