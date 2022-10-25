Electronic ID proposal yields overreach, privacy concerns

A proposed mandate of electronic ID technology has the trucking community buzzing and voicing concerns about government overreach and privacy.

Today’s News: Florida getting influx of cash to repair roads damaged by Ian

Plus, survey shows that cost of diesel ranks as top concern for truckers and TA names its Citizen Driver award winners

OOIDA in the News

OOIDA remains on the offensive on broker abuse, cross-border COVID-19 measures and truck parking.

Land Line News Roundtable

Breaking down a worker classification proposal, a personal conveyance request denied and a bill that would strip some entry-level driver training rules.

