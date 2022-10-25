Electronic ID proposal yields overreach, privacy concerns

A proposed mandate of electronic ID technology has the trucking community buzzing and voicing concerns about government overreach and privacy.
Today’s News: Florida getting influx of cash to repair roads damaged by Ian
Plus, survey shows that cost of diesel ranks as top concern for truckers and TA names its Citizen Driver award winners
OOIDA in the News
OOIDA remains on the offensive on broker abuse, cross-border COVID-19 measures and truck parking.
Land Line News Roundtable
Breaking down a worker classification proposal, a personal conveyance request denied and a bill that would strip some entry-level driver training rules.
Listen to our full show
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Marty Ellis and OOIDA’s tour truck, the Spirit of the American Trucker, are at the TA in Livingston, Calif. That’s at Exit 203 off state Route 99. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.