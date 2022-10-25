Contact Us
Electronic ID proposal yields overreach, privacy concerns

October 24, 2022

A proposed mandate of electronic ID technology has the trucking community buzzing and voicing concerns about government overreach and privacy.

Today’s News: Florida getting influx of cash to repair roads damaged by Ian

Plus, survey shows that cost of diesel ranks as top concern for truckers and TA names its Citizen Driver award winners

OOIDA in the News

OOIDA remains on the offensive on broker abuse, cross-border COVID-19 measures and truck parking.

Land Line News Roundtable

Breaking down a worker classification proposal, a personal conveyance request denied and a bill that would strip some entry-level driver training rules.

Listen to our full show

Bullhorn logo smallSubscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Related Podcasts

FMCSA’s Hutcheson: Nothing is final until it’s final

Land Line speaks with FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson about hours of service, speed limiters, ELD mandates and broker transparency.

October 21

FHWA emissions

Local emissions limits proposed

The Federal Highway Administration has proposed requiring state and local agencies to set targets to lower carbon dioxide emissions.

October 20

diesel prices

Diesel prices: Why so high?

There’s no way to sugar coat what’s going on with diesel prices right now. Tom Kloza, co-founder of the Oil Price Information Service, joins us to talk about what’s pushing […]

October 19

winter

It’s time to get the truck ready for winter

Cold weather is becoming more common across the country. We’ll get some winter prep advice from Bryan Martin of the Chrome Shop Mafia.

October 18

