Electric trucks – go or no go?

Truck makers are saying full steam ahead on electric trucks – but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is trying to put the brakes on. So what’s going on?
Listen to our full show
Truck makers are saying full steam ahead on electric trucks – but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is trying to put the brakes on. So what’s going on? Also, it’s vital to have your truck in good working order when you head out onto the road, the same applies for your health. We’ll focus on DOT physicals and what you can do to get your health in check with Stephen Kane of Rolling Strong. And New York and New Mexico are the latest states to offer fuel tax relief through a tax holiday.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
Diesel prices drop for the third time in four weeks. Truckers stand up in opposition to stricter emission standards for heavy-duty engines. And a recent decision by Texas’ governor leads to a shutdown at the border.
Getting ready for the DOT physical
It’s vital to have your truck in good working order when you head out onto the road, the same applies for your health. We’ll focus on DOT physicals and what you can do to get your health in check with Stephen Kane of Rolling Strong.
Fuel tax holidays
New York and New Mexico are the latest states to offer fuel tax relief through a tax holiday.
Subscribe to Land Line Now
Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.
Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information
- Learn more about the OOIDA Safe Driving Award Program.
- Starting April 24, Marty Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker will be at the Petro in Gary, Ind. That’s at Exit 9 off Interstates 80 and 94. Find upcoming Spirit stops here.
- Learn more about how Rolling Strong can help you on your journey to better health.
- To read about state legislation, visit Land Line Magazine’s Daily News by State.
- View the most recent notices on the Bulletin Board.
- Remember, it’s never too late to contact your lawmakers. You can do that via the Fighting for Truckers website or by calling 202-224-3121.
- Find out how to listen to Land Line Now on TNC Radio.
- You can donate to the Truckers for Troops fund all year.
- OOIDA has an online resource to provide access to information needed to operate in the coronavirus pandemic. Click on the COVID-19 menu at the top of the page on the Land Line Media website.