Electric trucks – go or no go?

Truck makers are saying full steam ahead on electric trucks – but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is trying to put the brakes on. So what’s going on?

Diesel prices drop for the third time in four weeks. Truckers stand up in opposition to stricter emission standards for heavy-duty engines. And a recent decision by Texas’ governor leads to a shutdown at the border.

Getting ready for the DOT physical

It’s vital to have your truck in good working order when you head out onto the road, the same applies for your health. We’ll focus on DOT physicals and what you can do to get your health in check with Stephen Kane of Rolling Strong.

Fuel tax holidays

New York and New Mexico are the latest states to offer fuel tax relief through a tax holiday.

