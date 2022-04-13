Contact Us
TravelCenters

Electric trucks – go or no go?

April 12, 2022

|

Truck makers are saying full steam ahead on electric trucks – but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is trying to put the brakes on. So what’s going on?

Listen to our full show

Truck makers are saying full steam ahead on electric trucks – but the group that represents them in Washington, D.C., is trying to put the brakes on. So what’s going on? Also, it’s vital to have your truck in good working order when you head out onto the road, the same applies for your health. We’ll focus on DOT physicals and what you can do to get your health in check with Stephen Kane of Rolling Strong. And New York and New Mexico are the latest states to offer fuel tax relief through a tax holiday.

Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson

Diesel prices drop for the third time in four weeks. Truckers stand up in opposition to stricter emission standards for heavy-duty engines. And a recent decision by Texas’ governor leads to a shutdown at the border.

Getting ready for the DOT physical

It’s vital to have your truck in good working order when you head out onto the road, the same applies for your health. We’ll focus on DOT physicals and what you can do to get your health in check with Stephen Kane of Rolling Strong.

Fuel tax holidays

New York and New Mexico are the latest states to offer fuel tax relief through a tax holiday.

Subscribe to Land Line Now

Go to Land Line Now on the Bullhorn app, or the Bullhorn website’s Land Line Now page, and click on the follow button. Bullhorn lets you listen to our program without using limited data on your cellphone plan – by allowing you to listen through a phone call.

Links, email addresses, phone numbers and more information

 

TBS

Related Podcasts

EPA gliders

EPA heads toward tighter emissions rules

The EPA sets a hearing on new emissions rules – and they may look a lot like California’s; OOIDA plans to express truckers’ concerns.

April 11

CVSA out-of-service personal conveyance

Personal conveyance limits sought by CVSA

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance wants changes to the rules for personal conveyance – including limiting how long you can use it.

April 08

FMCSA

FMCSA acting chief gets official nod

President Biden has officially nominated Robin Hutcheson – who is acting chief at FMCSA – to be the official administrator of the agency.

April 07

reefer

Reefer carriers rev up as produce season begins

We’re at the starting line for the U.S. domestic produce season now. What does that mean for reefer carriers? Dean Croke with DAT explains.

April 06

Latest Podcasts

All Podcasts »

Electric trucks – go or no go?

EPA heads toward tighter emissions rules

Personal conveyance limits sought by CVSA

FMCSA acting chief gets official nod

Reefer carriers rev up as produce season begins