Electric trucks – a practical replacement?

January 18, 2023

We’ve all heard the news about various companies producing electric powered trucks, but are these trucks a realistic replacement for the diesel-powered vehicles that are on the road today?

We’ve all heard the news about various companies producing electric powered trucks, but are these trucks a realistic replacement for the diesel-powered vehicles that are on the road today? Also, an idea to create a business that caters to the needs of drivers has been brought to fruition. We’ll speak with the man behind Truckers Couture. And load posts increased 6.1% week over week, a strong start to the year, according to DAT. We’ll have the latest in today’s Market Update.

A new study on driver compensation has officially launched. Average diesel prices are down yet again. And we’ll tell you whether you’re currently in one of the best or worst states to drive in.

Truckers Couture

An idea to create a business that caters to the needs of drivers has been brought to fruition. We’ll speak with the man behind Truckers Couture.

Load posts up on spot market

Load posts increased 6.1% week over week, a strong start to the year, according to DAT. We’ll have the latest in today’s Market Update.

MATS

