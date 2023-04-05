Concern over broker transparency was the topic of discussion during an FMCSA listening session at the Mid-America Trucking Show. We’ll have details about what drivers were saying. Also, much like anything you put into your truck or vehicle, it’s important to put the right thing in. Such is the case with grease. But how should you go about picking the right one? Nick Rivera of Mobil Delvac has some advice. And a new law in California targets oil companies for windfall profits with civil penalties. Meanwhile, Georgia lawmakers have put their stamp of approval on a bill to allow heavier trucks on the state’s roads – but only certain trucks.
9:43 – Drivers speak out on broker transparency.
24:03 – The right grease makes a difference.
38:47 – Windfall oil profits target of new law.
Catch up on the news with Scott Thompson
OOIDA expresses its concerns about an exemption request related to autonomous vehicles. A recall is now in effect for 24,000 Freightliner Cascadia trucks. And ATRI wants feedback on marijuana and trucking.
