California truckers being forced to live in ‘fantasyland’

Even the CEO of the California Trucking Association can’t quite make sense of the state’s new emissions standards. He calls it “fantasyland” – and not in a good way, because policies being pushed are both unachievable and unrealistic. Lower load volumes on the spot market are making for an increase in truck posts across all equipment types. And some musings about regulations and the effect they have on the people who are being regulated.

0:00 – Newscast.

9:43 – CEO of California Trucking Association.

24:03 –Spot market update.

38:47 –Musings on regulations.

Today’s News: Biden administration proposes new vehicle pollution standards

Plus, despite the end of the COVID national emergency, the U.S. border vaccine requirement remains in effect; and a Florida bill that could lead to higher insurance premiums makes more headway, but opponents’ voices are being heard.

California policymakers: living in fantasyland?

The CEO of the California Trucking Association says policymakers in his state seem to be living in fantasyland, because they keep pushing rules and regulations that just aren’t based on reality. From stifling new emissions standards to the restrictive AB5 law, Eric Sauer joins the show to talk about what his association is doing to fight back and keep harmful regulations at bay.

Spot market update

Lower load volumes are making for an increase in truck posts across all equipment types. Robert Rouse of DAT breaks down the latest numbers in our market update.

Musings on regulations

And finally: OOIDA tour truck driver Marty Ellis is thinking about regulations – including a recent statement by a U.S. Senator about the effect they have on the people who are being regulated.

